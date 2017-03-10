Style show benefits scholarship program

It's a night of fashion and fine dining all to benefit a local scholarship program. The 2nd Miss Onalaska Style Show is set for Friday, March 24 at Piggy's Restaurant in downtown La Crosse.

For $35 per person or $250 for a table of 8 people, you can enjoy a night of the latest spring styles courtesy of 9 local clothing vendors plus dinner provided by Piggy's. Money raised from the event goes to benefit the 2017 Miss Onalaska Scholarship program taking place later this year.

Reserve a seat or table by going to missonalaska.com and clicking on the Style Show link.