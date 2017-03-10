Tomah area teen arrested for terroristic threats

A 15-year-old male is arrested on charges of terroristic threats in the Tomah area.

Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins is reporting the arrest was made after the suspect, a student of Tomah School District, posted a picture and a comment that was perceived to be a threat of a possible school shooting.

Officers contacted the male suspect in the morning of March 10, after they were made aware of the post.

The juvenile male was arrested following the investigation.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office says the public is not at risk at this point.