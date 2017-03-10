Wisconsin unemployment drops to 3.9 percent in January

Wisconsin's unemployment rate fell below 4 percent in January, the lowest it's been since January 2001.

Data the state Department of Workforce Development released Thursday shows the unemployment rate in January was 3.9 percent down from 4.1 percent in December. The national unemployment rate for January was 4.8 percent.

Private-sector job growth remained essentially flat between December and January, however. The state added only 200 jobs.

