Bangor falls at state

It was a cold start that led to a long freeze in the second half that did in the Bangor Cardinals Girls basketball team Friday morning.

Leading 18-16 over Loyal at the half, the Cardinals could not get a bucket until Lily Martin made a free throw with 4:22 left in the Division 5 Semi-final game at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

By then, the 38-19 lead by the Greyhounds was too much to overcome.

The final score was 44-24.

Emma Wittmershaus had 8, with Jaclynn Freit adding 7 to lead the Cardinals in scoring.

Two players for Loyal, Karsyn Reuth and Morgan Reinwand, scored 11 for the Greyhounds.

Loyal now plays Milwaukee Academy of Science for the Division 5 Championship Saturday morning.