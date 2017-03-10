Bangor falls at state - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Bangor falls at state

Green Bay, WI (WXOW) -

It was a cold start that led to a long freeze in the second half that did in the Bangor Cardinals Girls basketball team Friday morning. 

Leading 18-16 over Loyal at the half, the Cardinals could not get a bucket until Lily Martin made a free throw with 4:22 left in the Division 5 Semi-final game at the Resch Center in Green Bay. 

By then, the 38-19 lead by the Greyhounds was too much to overcome. 

The final score was 44-24. 

Emma Wittmershaus had 8, with Jaclynn Freit adding 7 to lead the Cardinals in scoring.

Two players for Loyal, Karsyn Reuth and Morgan Reinwand, scored 11 for the Greyhounds. 

Loyal now plays Milwaukee Academy of Science for the Division 5 Championship Saturday morning. 

