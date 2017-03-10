Bangor falls at state

It was a cold start that led to a long freeze in the second half that did in the Bangor Cardinals Girls basketball team Friday morning.
Leading 18-16 over Loyal at the half, the Cardinals could not get a bucket until Lily Martin made a free throw with 4:22 left in the Division 5 Semi-final game at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
By then, the 38-19 lead by the Greyhounds was too much to overcome.
The final score was 44-24.
Emma Wittmershaus had 8, with Jaclynn Freit adding 7 to lead the Cardinals in scoring.
Two players for Loyal, Karsyn Reuth and Morgan Reinwand, scored 11 for the Greyhounds.
Loyal now plays Milwaukee Academy of Science for the Division 5 Championship Saturday morning.
