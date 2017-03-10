20 years later, Bangor fans still the same

It's been 20 years since the Bangor Cardinals Girls basketball team has made an appearance at the WIAA State tournament.

That 1997 trip netted the Cardinals a gold ball in Division 4.

Past and present came together in Green Bay Friday for one Bangor family at the Resch Center.

Jaime Lockington graduated in 1996, the year before state, when the team made it to the sectionals. She played with a number of the girls who won the next year.

Now her daughter Ashlie plays for the Cardinals in their quest for a state title in 2017.

Jaime said while she has her memories of her time on the team, her daughter is making her own by being here today, ones neither will ever forget.

One thing that Jaime said hasn't changed is the support from the community. It's the same now as it was back then, as evidenced she said, by all the people that made the trip across the state to Green Bay Friday morning.

Unfortunately for fans and family, the team lost to Loyal 44-24 which brought the Cardinals season to an end.