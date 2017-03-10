Milwaukee inmate's family says dehydration death was torture

The family of a man who died of dehydration at the Milwaukee County jail alleges in a federal lawsuit he "was subjected to a form of torture" during 10 days in solitary confinement.

The Thursday filing claims jail staff ignored 38-year-old Terrill Thomas' pleas for water last April while in the confinement cell.

Milwaukee County spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says the county takes all complaints filed against it seriously but can't comment on pending litigation.

Prosecutors said in court documents filed this week they are considering felony charges against jail staff on duty when Thomas died. His death was one of four last year at the jail.

A spokeswoman for Sheriff David Clarke, who oversees the jail, did not immediately comment.

The lawsuit asks that a jury determine a compensatory amount.

