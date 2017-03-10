Rallies and protests erupt after South Korea's president was for - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Rallies and protests erupt after South Korea's president was forced out

Protests in South Korea have turned deadly following the court's decision to uphold the impeachment of President Park Guen-hye.  Immediately after the decision, supporters and critics clashed with each other and police.  

At least two people are reported to have died.  

The impeachment was a unanimous verdict by the eight-judge panel.  She was the first woman president and the first to be impeached.  

Many in South Korea say she deserves the verdict.  A crowd cheered in joy; some even cried and danced.  Park and her lifelong friends are accused of abusing power and receiving bribes from businesses, including Samsung.  

As a civilian, Park will face a grueling investigation.  

South Korea will chose its next president within 60 days.  The leading candidate is the liberal opposition leader Moon Jae-in, who tends to lean towards China.  If elected, he has pledged to review the anti-missile defense system, hinting at the future of U.S. and South Korea relations.

