Two car crash in Jackson Co.

Jackson County (Press Release) - On Thursday, March 9, 2017, at about 10:59 AM, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two vehicle crash on County Road K at Palm Road, in the Town of Komensky.

On scene, it was determined that a vehicle on Palm Road failed to stop at the intersection with County Road K. A north bound vehicle on County Road K struck the vehicle from Palm Road causing severe damage.

The driver of the Palm Road vehicle was identified as Cecelia Bede (age 38) of Black River Falls. Bede smelled of intoxicants and was transported from the scene to a medical facility for treatment.

During the investigation, a legal blood draw was executed under the suspicion of impaired driving. The driver of the County Road K vehicle was identified as Dana Frederickson (age 19) of Neillsville. She received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a medical facility for care.

This case is under investigation and it is expected to be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for OWI charging.