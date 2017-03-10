2017 Oktoberfest button revealed

This year's button design embraces La Crosse's location along the Mississippi River.

"Prost to the Midwest Coast," is the theme of the 57th Oktoberfest celebration, paying tribute to the rich history, remarkable architecture, and natural beauty.

David Riel, the designer of the button said he's submitted various entries the past few years, but the third time was the charm.

"I figured a traditional, German character with a stein. I wanted to give at an old style feel to it so I gave him an antique stein and tried to pick some traditional German clothing and lederhosen and things like that to give him a little character. Unique things, like having the maple leaf embroidered on the front of his lederhosen," said Riel.

Riel said he doesn't have any German background in his heritage, but after all the research he did for his designs he probably earned some honorary Gemütlichkeit.

Riel lives on the Northside with his wife, Tiffany and said the Torchlight Parade runs right past his house on the last Thursday of September each year, something he looks forward to.

He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Illustration from the Massachusetts College of Art and worked professionally in the Boston area crafting portraits and caricatures for various individuals and companies.

Oktoberfest U.S.A. will take place September 28 through October 1, 2017.

MORE INFORMATION: Oktoberfest U.S.A.