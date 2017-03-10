FBI investigation results in North La Crosse arrest

A La Crosse man appeared in court on a charge of possession of child pornography.

The FBI and La Crosse Police served a search warrant at 628 Powell Street March 9.

According to the criminal complaint, they spoke with defendant Aeriel Aponte at that home. The complaint says the FBI became aware of suspicious computer downloads. They identified the IP address in the name of Aponte. Aponte told authorities he looks at pornography but denied having much knowledge regarding the viewing of child pornography.

According to the complaint, authorities discovered inappropriate images of children on Aponte's phone. They also found a number of weapons, including an AR-15 rifle and several handguns.

Aponte heard the Class D Felony charge in court. If convicted, the charge carries a fine up to $100 thousand and a prison term of not more than 25 years.

Aponte did not have a lawyer for the appearance. A second initial appearance is set for Friday, March 17.