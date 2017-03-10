Mayo Clinic to open clinic in Belle Square

A couple instrumental businesses in the La Crosse area will move into Belle Square downtown.

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare will open a new, 6,500 square foot clinic in the facility.

"We're going to have the full scope of primary care. We will have lab here, we will have x-ray here, we will be able to do urgent care very well." said Tim Johnson, Regional Vice President of Mayo Clinic Health System, Southwest Wisconsin.

The clinic will be located on the northwest corner of the development including six exam rooms, one procedure room, and a Behavioral Health consult room.

Joe Behn, a Family Medicine Physician at Mayo will be one of the providers at the new facility and said he looks forward to providing care in the clinic.

"We have obviously, two fantastic healthcare institutions in this city. But with the booming populations of both the workers and people living downtown, it can sometimes still yet be an inconvenience to try and get in with their normal healthcare provider," said Behn.

"It's a great investment, but the employees and their families look at it like you're really investing in me, it's not only about the paycheck. It's that you care about me and my family and the overall well-being of who we are and that helps us attract a lot of new talent."

Gundersen Health System also set to move 90 of their employees from Human resources, legal, and recruitment departments into the sixth floor office area.

Mason Quackenbush, Director of Human Resources at Gundersen Health System has been with the hospital for almost sixteen years and said it's going to be awesome to have everyone in one location.

"One of the things that's exciting for us in recruitment is this is going to be fun to show off. As people come in, especially people from outside of the city, our interview rooms, our conference rooms are going to overlook the river, overlook the bluffs. It's going to be a great thing to show off highlighting the community," expressed Quackenbush.

"This community, without Mayo, without Gundersen would not be the same. I mean we are so blessed first of all for the healthcare, some of the best you're going to find anywhere in the country. But the jobs and the careers that they provide, to have them both here is great, collaboration in some ways is important and the competition is also good," stressed Weber.

The clinic is expected to open late spring, being open Monday through Saturday for patients.

