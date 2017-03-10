Maryland joining lawsuit against revised travel ban

Maryland is joining a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced in a statement Friday that Maryland plans to join the lawsuit filed by Washington state.
Washington, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, New York and Massachusetts plan to file a new complaint challenging the revised travel ban Monday. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Thursday he was asking a federal judge to find that his order last month halting the old travel ban applies to the new one, too.
In joining with Washington state, Frosh is using a new authority granted by the state legislature. Fearful of President Trump's policies, the Maryland General Assembly empowered Frosh, a Democrat, to sue the federal government without permission from the state's Republican governor.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.