State lawmakers focus on children

Four state lawmakers from Wisconsin--both Republican and Democrat--are working together for children and families.

La Crosse was the first stop on a five city tour around the state.

The Legislative Children's Caucus formed to find what community practices are working to address child abuse and neglect. The state lawmakers hope to take what they learn to advance policy at the state level that will improve the lives of children in Wisconsin.

"Legislators come to the Capitol from a lot of different experiences and backgrounds whether you're a CPA or a lawyer, a bar owner or a teacher, so we just wanted to develop the Children's Caucus to inform legislators on issues that are really specific to children," said (D) Rep. Jill Billings, co-chair of the Children's Caucus.

Local individuals and organizations that interact with children and families in the community every day presented to about local programs.

Isaac Hoffman, director of the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative, said building relationships is key.

"Relationships, trust, those are all big, big things for all of us, and so if you can flip that around a little bit, the same is true for any other person," he said. "So, that is truly the key and something that we thankfully have time to work on build is those relationships first."

Rep. Billings was joined by fellow Democrat LaTonya Johnson and Republicans Alberta Darling and Joan Ballweg.

She said there is a shortage in state funding for child abuse and neglect programs, but she said the proposed budget provides some room to invest in high-risk families, preventing suffering and saving money in the future.