Undefeated teams battle for Division 1 state title shot

Sydnee Roby goes up for two in the first half of the game against Appleton North

It was the end of a perfect season for one team Friday night at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Both Appleton North and Milwaukee King came into the Division 1 Semi-Final undefeated, but only one could claim that at the end of the game.

Appleton North's balanced scoring-five players were in double figures-led the Lightning to a 75-52 win over the Lady Generals.

Sydney Levy scored 19 for North to lead the team. Paige Schabo (12), Kari Brekke (14), Callie Pohlman (12), and Anna Laux (10) combined for all but 8 points for the team.

Sydnee Roby for Milwaukee led the Lady Generals with 17 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. She had 13 points in the first half.

The Lightning take on the winner of the De Pere/Middleton game for the Division 1 Championship Saturday night.