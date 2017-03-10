Weinmann, Carlson advance to national semifinals - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Weinmann, Carlson advance to national semifinals

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Dustin Weinmann and Richard Carlson will spend their final day as college wrestlers competing for national titles.

Both University of Wisconsin-La Crosse seniors advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA DIII Wrestling Championships Friday night with a pair of victories. They will wrestle at 10 a.m. Saturday at the La Crosse Center for a chance to make the finals later that evening.

Weinmann, the top seed at 141 pounds, began his day with a 11-8 decision over Maxwell Nauta. He followed that with a 7-2 decision victory over Joseph Ferinde in the quarterfinals.

Weinmann will face Augsburg College's David Flynn in the semifinals.

Carlson, seeded third at 174 pounds, defeated Colin Barber 2-0 in his first match before pinning Tory Cain in the quarterfinals. Carlson will face Eric DeVos of Wartburg College in the semifinals.

