Friday's local scores

Girls high school basketball - WIAA state semifinals

D5:

Loyal 44, Bangor 24 - Long scoring drought dooms Bangor; full recap here

College wrestling - NCAA DIII Championships

Dustin Weinmann (141) and Richard Carlson (174) advance to Saturday's semifinals; full recap here

College gymnastics

UW-La Crosse 188.9, Gustavus Adolphus 184.725

NAHL hockey

Coulee Region Chill 10, Kenai River 1

