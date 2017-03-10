De Pere wins in OT to advance to D1 title game

Bria Lemirande at the free throw line to help send the game to overtime.

Free throws in the closing moments of overtime helped propel the De Pere Redbirds into a chance for a state title with a thrilling 49-47 win over Middleton Friday night at the Resch Center.

Free throws sent the game into overtime at 41 when Bria Lemirande hit one of two shots from the line. De Pere turned the ball over with nine seconds left, and although the Cardinals had two chances to win, they couldn't hit either shot.

In the overtime, De Pere led from the start. But it was free throws, especially two from Annie Schneider, that kept the Redbirds out in front. She hit two from the line to make it 48-45.

Olivia DeCleene also hit one with 39 seconds left to give De Pere a 49-47 lead for what would be final margin of victory.

De Pere now takes on Appleton North in the WIAA Division 1 Championship game Saturday night at approximately 8:15 p.m.