Saturday's Sports Overtime scores

Girls high school basketball - WIAA D4 championship

Howards Grove 44, La Crosse Aquinas 43 - Blugolds finish season 27-1; full recap here

Boys high school basketball

WIAA - sectional finals

D2:

La Crosse Central 92, Wausau East 53 - Kobe King (CEN): 41 points; Red Raiders advance to state tournament for 2nd straight year

D3:

Prescott 78, Mauston 62

D4:

Darlington 67, C-FC 55

D5:

Shullsburg 60, Bangor 58 - Noah Wand (SHUL): go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left

MSHSL

Section 1A East finals:

Rushford-Peterson 46, Spring Grove 43 - Landen Skalet (R-P): go-ahead 3-pointer before buzzer

Section 1AA semifinals:

Caledonia 70, Pine Island 57 - Owen King (CAL): 26 points; Warriors face Lake City on Thursday for sectional title

College wrestling - NCAA III Championships

Dustin Weinmann (UW-L) wins 141 pound championship, earns All-American honors

Richard Carlson (UW-L) finishes 5th, earns All-America honors; full recap here

College track and field - NCAA III Indoor Championships

UW-La Crosse men's team ties for 1st with North Central College (18th title in program history)

NAHL hockey

Coulee Region Chill 6, Kenai River 2 - Chill now 23-23-2