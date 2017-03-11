Saturday's Sports Overtime scores
Girls high school basketball - WIAA D4 championship
Howards Grove 44, La Crosse Aquinas 43 - Blugolds finish season 27-1; full recap here
Boys high school basketball
WIAA - sectional finals
D2:
La Crosse Central 92, Wausau East 53 - Kobe King (CEN): 41 points; Red Raiders advance to state tournament for 2nd straight year
D3:
Prescott 78, Mauston 62
D4:
Darlington 67, C-FC 55
D5:
Shullsburg 60, Bangor 58 - Noah Wand (SHUL): go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left
MSHSL
Section 1A East finals:
Rushford-Peterson 46, Spring Grove 43 - Landen Skalet (R-P): go-ahead 3-pointer before buzzer
Section 1AA semifinals:
Caledonia 70, Pine Island 57 - Owen King (CAL): 26 points; Warriors face Lake City on Thursday for sectional title
College wrestling - NCAA III Championships
Dustin Weinmann (UW-L) wins 141 pound championship, earns All-American honors
Richard Carlson (UW-L) finishes 5th, earns All-America honors; full recap here
College track and field - NCAA III Indoor Championships
UW-La Crosse men's team ties for 1st with North Central College (18th title in program history)
NAHL hockey
Coulee Region Chill 6, Kenai River 2 - Chill now 23-23-2
