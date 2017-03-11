Blugolds lose heartbreaker at buzzer in D4 championship

Kyah Steiner's shot beat the buzzer, but her foot was on the line.

Down by three in the closing seconds of the WIAA Girls State Basketball D4 championship game Saturday, the Aquinas Blugolds setup Steiner for an open look to send the game against Howards Grove into overtime. Unfortunately, her foot was on the line, and the Tigers won 44-43.

"I was just thinking right when I caught it, I need to shoot it. I didn't really look at my feet enough," Steiner said afterward. "When I caught it, I knew I had to shoot it because time was running out."

Head coach Dave Donarski tried to call timeout during the final seconds, but was not awarded one by the officials. He said after the game he knew Steiner's shot wasn't a 3-pointer.

"Kyah made a heck of a shot, it's just unfortunate we couldn't get into what we were trying to get into," Donarski said. "Heck of a shot though, it was a 2 1/2 for sure"

Lexi Donarski led the Blugolds (27-1) with 23 points, while Steiner added 6 points and Madessa Collins 5 points.

Aquinas jumped out to a early 8-0 lead, and led the entire game until the Tigers led 41-40 with 49 seconds left. Howards Grove (27-1) used a 10-0 run to lead 42-40 with 30 seconds remaining, led by Olivia Stauss' 16 points.

Kayla Bahr made one of two free throws with 15 seconds left to close the gap within one before Stauss sank two more free throws to give the Tigers a 44-41 advantage with 10 seconds left.