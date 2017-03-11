Instrument Donations Play it Forward

Young musicians provided some beautiful music at Valley View Mall on Saturday afternoon. It was just a small part of the Play It Forward instrument donation program. The goal is collecting gently used instruments so they can be refurbished and presented to kids who wouldn't be able to play otherwise.

The program is a collaboration between the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, area youth symphony orchestra, the La Crosse School District, the Boys and Girls Club and the Franke Foundation.

According to LSO Board member Jean Ann Gundersen, the chance for a child to play a musical instrument is a golden opportunity.

"It is something you can enjoy for your entire life. Whether you learn and take lessons for a few years or go on to be a professional, it just has so much value."

There is an "adopt an instrument" option as well, as monetary donations can used toward providing instruments for students.

Instruments can still be dropped off at the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra office or Leithold Music in La Crosse. You can find more information at the LSO website.