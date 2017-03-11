Tomah apartment complex fire displaces dozens

The American Red Cross is assisting families displaced by an early morning fire at a Tomah apartment complex.

The fire took place at a complex on Murdoch St., consisting of 16 units, according to the Red Cross.

As of Saturday evening, three of the units have been deemed unlivable and tenants are being placed in local hotels until Monday.

The Red Cross said it has helped 10 adults and four children, providing them with basic necessities to get them through the weekend.

Early Saturday, the Red Cross set up a reception center for those displaced at the First Congregational Church of Christ in Tomah, but it has now closed.

Power in the building has been shut off and with cold temperatures, the Red Cross wants to ensure all tenants have a safe, warm place to be.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.