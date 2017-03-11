Officials seek public's help in suspicious Vernon County crash - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Officials seek public's help in suspicious Vernon County crash

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
Vernon County, WI -

UPDATE: The Vernon County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car has been identified as 25-year-old Rowdy Reinsvold of Viola. His potential passenger has yet to be identified. Reinsvold reported no injures, according to the department. 

The Vernon County Sheriff's Department needs your help following a single car crash in the Town of Kickapoo Friday night.

According to the department, a car was traveling southbound on State Highway 31 just south of the Village of Viola, when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve.

The car then traveled down an embankment, overturned and came to a rest on its top in a ditch along the highway. It's described as a brown, four-door, 1999 Chevrolet Prizm.

A 911 caller reported seeing seeing at least two occupants running from the scene into a wooded area. The department said the vehicle is registered to a resident from Viola.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department or Crime Stoppers. 

