Aquinas loses heart breaker, takes second in state championship game

The Aquinas Blugolds entered Saturday's Division 4 State Championship game ranked number one in the state and hoping to preserve that title with a gold ball trophy.

Sadly, a last minute bucket by Kyah Steiner wouldn't be enough as the Blugolds lost to Howards Grove 44 to 43.

Hundreds of fans made the trip to Green Bay to cheer on the Blugolds and say with several players returning, they have no doubt they'll be back in the Resch Center watching Aquinas play in a year's time.

