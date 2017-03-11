10th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade draws crowd despite cold temperatures

On Saturday morning, people braved the cold to take part in the 10th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

The parade celebrated everything Irish. Floats lined up behind The Freighthouse before going down Second Street and up Main Street.

The Oktoberfest Royal Family, the Onalaska Marching Band, and bagpipers were just a few groups that took part in the parade.

The 2017 Irishman and Irish Rose, Patrick and Char Barton, said Irish culture in La Crosse is growing stronger, and they are honored to represent the Greater La Crosse Area Shamrock Club.

"It's a great honor," said Char Barton. "I hope I can live up to all the past Irish Roses. They're an awesome, wonderful group of women, so I'm hoping I can honor them by representing them this year."

Even with the cold weather, people lined the streets wearing green.

The Bartons said they were thankful to ride in the carriage covered in layers and blankets.