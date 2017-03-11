Community supports neighborhood rain barrel project

The Washburn Neighborhood Association started painting rain barrels 12 years ago as a fundraiser. Today, the project has expanded beyond the neighborhood and gained the support of community businesses and organizations.

Community members bid on 27 painted rain barrels on Saturday at the 13th Annual Washburn Garden Expo.

"They come from just about everywhere, and we're fortunate to have a lot of sponsors as well as individuals that enjoy painting rain barrels for us," said Priscilla Hecox, member of the Washburn Neighborhood Association.

Three of those barrels were painted by the Boys and Girls Club in the neighborhood thanks to the sponsorship of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

"We had St. Paul's give us a generous donation, and we decided to use that for the Boys and Girls Club this year because they've never been involved," Hecox said.

One member of the church said working with the Boys and Girls Club is an investment in the future of the church.

"The future of a church, of course, rests in the young people," said and the young people from the Boys and Girls Club come from all around the city. So, who knows. They may end up in church one day," said John Cleveland, member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

The church sponsors the painted rain barrels as an investment in the Washburn Neighborhood.

"A neighborhood consists of people, relationships, and of course, the environment. That's probably one of the most important parts of a healthy neighborhood," Cleveland said.

Many of the neighborhood's goals align with those of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

"We're interested in green space, growing plants, clean air, clean water, saving water, etc.," said Cleveland.

Community members left the auction with a painted rain barrel ready for spring, knowing they invested in the neighborhood and a cleaner environment.

Other community sponsors included Wettstein's and Honda Motorwerks.

The starting price for a rain barrel was $35, and money raised goes to the Washburn Neighborhood Association.

