Weinmann caps career with national title; Carlson takes 5th

Dustin Weinmann ended his career exactly where he wanted to: on top of the podium at the NCAA Championships.

The UW-La Crosse senior captured the 141 pound title Saturday at the La Crosse Center, capping a perfect 27-0 season.

"I've been doing it wire-to-wire this year, just been staying consistent, staying consistent. I've done it. I did this for me, my coaches, for everybody who's believed in me all the way. I couldn't be happier right now," Weinmann said afterward.

A two-time All-America recipient, Weinmann closed out his collegiate career 94-27. He won all four matches by decision, including a 4-0 mark over Cross Cannone in the finals.

Fellow Eagles senior Richard Carlson also advanced to Saturday's semifinals, but fell by fall to 174 pound champion Eric DeVos. Carlson also lost his consolation semifinals match, but ended his season with a pin of Benjamin Schweiger to finish 5th.

"It's bittersweet. It didn't end how I wanted it to," Carlson said afterward. "All my friends and family are here so it was a good ending for the way things went."

UW-L finished tied for 11th as a team despite only sending two wrestlers to the Championships. Wartburg won the title with 129.5 points.

