UPDATE: Missing autistic teen found safe

UPDATE: The La Crosse Police says it has located 17-year-old Karson Hennen safe and he is being returned to Chileda.

The department would like to thank the community for its helping spreading the word about Hennen's disappearance. No other details surrounding the case have been released.

The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17 year old male who is autistic. Karson R. Hennen was last seen at approximately 9:20PM on March 11 at 1825 Victory Street at Chileda, a living and learning center dedicated to helping children with cognitive and behavioral challenges.

Karson is described as a Male white, 5’07 190 lbs. He has black hair, crew-cut styled, and brown eyes. Karson is said to be wearing a yellow and black windbreaker, black pants, a black beanie type hat and carrying a black one strap, sling-style backpack. Karson also wears glasses, although it is not known if he has them on.

Karson functions on a 10 to 12 year old level, and has been aggressive towards people in the past. If you come into contact with Karson we ask that you keep him in sight and call the La Crosse Police Department. It is possible that Karson will seek shelter, so we ask that the public checks any unattached building or garages on their property.

If you see or know where Karson is located please call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-785-5962.