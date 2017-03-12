Snow done, but roads still an issue

The winter storm has ended, though drivers may have to deal with its after effects.

The Winter Storm Warning ended early Monday afternoon.

Travel though continues to be the main challenge. Many of the main roads are clear and in good winter driving condition. Crews are now working on side roads.

A number of schools are delayed Monday due to the several inches of snow that fell in the region. The heaviest snow fell in northeastern Iowa, southeastern Minnesota, and southwestern Wisconsin.

An early report to the National Weather Service showed that the heaviest snow was 7.8 inches in Charles City in Floyd County Iowa. In Minnesota, the heaviest snow, 6.5 inches, was reported at the Rochester International Airport. 6.1 inches was reported in Peterson in Fillmore County. In Wisconsin, six inches was recorded in De Soto, with five inches reported in Trempealeau.

UPDATED: MARCH 12TH, 2017 @ 9:45PM

NEW: Overall storm totals have shifted down a little bit. The upper atmosphere is almost too cold. This is creating a more fine, powdery snow that doesn't accumulate as quickly as the heavy, wet snowflakes we were expecting. Regardless, MODERATE accumulations and SEVERE travel impacts will continue through daybreak Monday.

Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for most of our Minnesota counties from Winona down to Houston. Crawford, Richland, and Vernon counties also have Winter Storm Warnings on the Wisconsin side. This warning is in effect until 1pm Monday with heavy snowfall expected. Snow will be falling at 1"-2" per hour through the overnight with some 3"/hour amounts possible in the warned areas. Travel impacts will be severe through tonight and tomorrow morning. Overnight, snowfall totals will range from 4"-6" within the Winter Storm Warnings. The most impacted time will likely be through the Monday morning commute. An additional 1"-2" could fall just before daybreak bringing the overall storm total to 5"-8". Monday afternoon will feature leftover flurries and cloudy conditions.

Locations east of the Mississippi have a Winter Weather Advisory including La Crosse. Wabasha is also included in this Winter Weather Advisory. This advisory remains in effect until 1pm Monday with moderate snowfall expected. Snow will fall fall at 1"-2" per hour overnight and road conditions will deteriorate rapidly. Do not travel tonight if you do not have to; 3"-4" of snow will accumulate overnight in these Winter Weather Advisory areas. The Monday morning commute will be most heavily impacted with an additional 1"-2" expected through daybreak. This will bring storm totals to 4"-6" across the Coulee Region. Monday afternoon, we will see leftover snow showers and flurries with decreasing clouds late.

Stay tuned to the Stormtracker 19 Weather App, the WXOW Facebook/Twitter page, and our website for the latest details concerning our winter storm, school closings, and delays.