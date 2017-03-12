More than one hundred teams compete in 36th Annual McDonald's Classic Boys Basketball Tournament

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse hosted the 36th Annual McDonald's Classic Boys Basketball Tournament this weekend.

This year, 107 teams entered in the tournament from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Michigan. The teams were made up of boys from ages 9 to 14. Each team played four games throughout the weekend.

Nick Bernhardt, the athletic director for the Boys and Girls Club, said it's important for kids to meet other teams and experience competition.

"Young kids learn a lot from these experiences with tournament competitive play," said Bernhardt. "They learn how to win graciously, and they learn how to lose appropriately and still hold their heads high and understand that as long as they know that they tried their best, that's all that they're going to be asked of."

He said the tournament would not be possible without the McDonald's sponsorship. It provides banners for the gym and medals for the first and second place teams.