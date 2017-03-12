Smart technology grows in home building industry

New technology is making home ownership even easier.

The Audio Video Pros showcased the possibilities of smart technology this weekend at the La Crosse Area Builders Association Home Show.

Using Amazon Alexa, a homeowner can turn lights on and off, change sound levels, open and close the garage door, and adjust heat without lifting a finger.

Heath DeBernardi, co-owner of The Audio Video Pros, said smart technology is not new, but it is becoming more popular in the Midwest.

"More of the advertising that you normally see in larger markets are starting to filter down to the Midwest. And, smart technology is one of the largest growing sections of the home building industry," DeBernardi said.

He said smart technology is affordable. Beyond houses, it can be installed in businesses and apartments.

People can install smart technology for many purposes including convenience and increased security.

