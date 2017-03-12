Badgers receive 8 seed, Gophers a 5 seed for NCAA Tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers will begin their 19th straight NCAA Tournament dance as the #8 seed in the East Region.

The Badgers will face #9 seed Virginia Tech at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday night in Buffalo, New York. The winner would likely face Villanova, the tournament's top overall seed, in the 2nd round on Saturday.

Minnesota earned the #5 seed in the South Region, and will open play Thursday night in Milwaukee. The Gophers will face #12 seed Middle Tennessee at approximately 3 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Iowa State received the #5 seed in the Midwest Region, and will take on #12 seed Nevada later that night in Milwaukee. Tip is scheduled for 8:57 p.m.

Marquette received the #10 seed in the East Region, and will open tournament play on Friday night against #7 seed South Carolina. Tip is scheduled for 8:50 p.m. in Greenville, South Carolina.

