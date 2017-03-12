Sunday's local scores

College softball

NCAA:

UW-La Crosse 9, Eastern Connecticut State 1 - final/5 innings

UW-La Crosse 8, Augsburg 0 - Eagles now 4-2

NAIA:

Viterbo University 3, Indiana South Bend 2

St. Ambrose 5, Viterbo University 2 - V-Hawks now 2-12

College baseball

NAIA:

University of Cumberlands 6, Viterbo University 1 (game 1)

University of Cumberlands 11, Viterbo University 1 (game 2); V-Hawks now 0-13

NCAA:

UW-La Crosse 6, The College of New Jersey 4