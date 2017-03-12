Sunday's local scores
College softball
NCAA:
UW-La Crosse 9, Eastern Connecticut State 1 - final/5 innings
UW-La Crosse 8, Augsburg 0 - Eagles now 4-2
NAIA:
Viterbo University 3, Indiana South Bend 2
St. Ambrose 5, Viterbo University 2 - V-Hawks now 2-12
College baseball
NAIA:
University of Cumberlands 6, Viterbo University 1 (game 1)
University of Cumberlands 11, Viterbo University 1 (game 2); V-Hawks now 0-13
NCAA:
UW-La Crosse 6, The College of New Jersey 4
