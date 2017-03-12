Ballet La Crosse finds new meaning in Mozart's Requiem

Ballet La Crosse is gearing up to perform a reprisal of Mozart's Requiem as part of the 2017 Spring Concert Series.

The piece takes the audience on a journey of Mozart's feelings and questions about existence. However an interesting parallel exists between that of Mozart and the company's late choreographer Kennet Oberly.

Mozart wrote his own requiem nearly 226 years ago, but before he was able to finish it he passed away. Following his death, his widow along with friends and family completed the requiem in his honor. Fast forward to 2017 and dancers at Misty's Dance Unlimited are following in those footsteps.

"This piece was originally set for a professional ballet company," Misty Lown, Owner of Misty's Dance Unlimited, said. "It's over 45 minutes of non-stop dancing so all the dancers are on the stage the entire time."

Kennet Oberly worked as a choreographer at Misty's for several years. He was diagnosed with ALS and his condition quickly deteriorated, passing away in January of 2016.

Right before his death, Oberly had begun teaching his dancers the steps to Mozart's Requiem. When he passed, the dancers, along with Oberly's widow finished the performance using a video and artistic freedom.

"Requiem means to rest, it's a beautiful reflection on his journey to know he's able to finally rest and the rest of us are able to carry forward," Lown said.

Olivia Key, one of the dancers in the performance, worked closely with Oberly shortly before his death.

"He would speak his libretto to me and I would play the music for him and he would speak what he wanted the story to be and I would type it out and read it back to him," Key said.

"He was really serious but he could also be goofy," she said. "This performance is very emotional for us."

Tickets to the performance can be bought at the Weber Center or at www.balletlacrosse.com

The two night event will take place Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at the Weber Center For Performing Arts.