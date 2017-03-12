Fast start sends Central back to state

Kobe King scored 41 points and the La Crosse Central boys basketball team secured its spot at the state tournament with a 92-53 win over Wausau East on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (24-2) will face Waunakee on Friday afternoon in the division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center. You can watch the game live on WXOW.

Central started fast, as Adam Haberman drained a 3-pointer to set the tone, King took a steal back for a dunk and Noah Parcher converted a tough layin to give the Red Raiders a 22-10 lead.

Haberman finished with five points, but King said his shot helped spark his performance.

"I feel like he always comes out and hits a big one," King said. "Today, I feel like I kind of followed him and then the rest of the guys came out with us. It was a big first bucket by Adam."

Central led 46-28 at halftime, and after holding East scoreless for the opening four minutes of the second half, and finished the game with a running clock.

"It's pretty surreal. Obviously since last year, walking off the court, losing to Kaukauna, we always wanted to get back there," Haberman said of the return to state. "That's always been our goal and now let's make it a little different ending hopefully."