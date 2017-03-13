Medical Monday: Restoring post-baby core strength

Getting back to normal is a concern for many new moms. Their post-baby body is no exception.

Tiffany Calteaux from Gundersen Health System discussed some of the difficulties women face when returning to a workout routine after going through childbirth. She also talked about a class Gundersen is offering at the new Healthy Living Center in the La Crosse Y to help new moms get back on track both physically and mentally.

The 8-week course takes place from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on Mondays from April 3 to May 22 and helps mothers ease into core-strengthening exercises. It also addresses postpartum mental health. The class is $50 for Y members. Childcare is available, but moms are also welcome to bring their baby to class with them.

For more information, check out the video.