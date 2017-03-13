City of La Crosse brush site to open for the season

The city's brush drop-off site will open on Wednesday, March 15.

Brandon Shea, Recycling Coordinator for the City of La Crosse said the snow fall isn't stopping them from helping from recent storm damage clean-up.

"We like to accept any tree limbs that are smaller than eight inches in diameter. Anything bigger than that we request be taken to the landfill," said Shea.

While the site will open for strictly brush on Wednesday March 15 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., the site will open fully to include yard waste on Monday, March 20.

"We don't like it that the yard waste be mixed in with the brush. If it is mixed it, you might be turned away just because we like to keep the brush clean for grinding operations," added Shea.

Harter's Quick Clean-Up will be providing a subscription service for yard waste pick up beginning April 3 along the alley or curbside. For more information, call (608) 782-2082.

MORE INFORMATION: Refuse & Recycling Department, City of La Crosse