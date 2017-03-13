This house on Lake Ontario is frozen solid - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

This house on Lake Ontario is frozen solid

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WISN) -

Much of the Northeast is currently preparing for Winter Storm Stella, a late-season blizzard which promises to dump over a foot of snow in parts of the area by Tuesday afternoon.

But one home sitting on the shore of Lake Ontario has already felt the full force of winter's mighty power. Five days of freezing temperatures, strong winds, and a mixture of snow and rain transformed a Rochester, New York, house into a veritable ice palace.

Local photographer and veteran TV anchor John Kucko took the photos after being tipped off by a local. He told the BBC that so many people thought the photos were fake that he had to take a video in order to prove its authenticity. You can't blame people for being suspicious, though! Looking at his photos, you'd think the house had been cursed by some evil spell.

It's even trending on social media as #IceHouse.

Here's hoping spring releases the house from its icy encasement soon!

