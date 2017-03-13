La Crosse man admits putting nails in driveways

A La Crosse man admitted to police he had put nails onto the driveways of several homes in La Crosse.

Martin Sellers, 59, told police he'd been throwing nails onto five different driveways over the past three years. In some instances, he also threw empty wine bottles into the yard of a residence.

Sellers said someone had damaged his lawn sign supporting a Democratic candidate. Out of anger at the political system, he decided to target five different homes where Republican signs were displayed in the yard.

One of the victims of the recurring driveway nails purchased and installed surveillance cameras that were able to capture the image of a car driving away after a nail incident. Ultimately, that led police to Sellers.

Sellers is charged with Criminal Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct.