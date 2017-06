The Clark County Coroner said it may take several weeks to determine what caused the death of Freighthouse Restaurant co-owner Thomas A. Olsen.

His body was found March 8 in the desert, not far from a rental car found parked for several days at the Sunset View Overlook near the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.

Olsen had been reported missing Feb. 28, a day after he was seen leaving the Caesars Palace resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Body of missing man found