Children's Museum announces new projects fundraising campaign

After its one millionth visitor last summer, the Children's Museum of La Crosse is ready for an expansion.

The museum announced a $2 million fundraising campaign that will help support new exhibits and improvements to the facility.

Some key features include a rooftop play patio, the creation of a traveling exhibit, and exterior facelift, and a 3-story climbing structure that will be the first of its kind in the area.

"We thought that its been 20 years since that original campaign and we thought now is the time, if we wanna stay fresh, and fun, and relevant, and current, we need to look at the next 18 years and the next million visitors and it's the right time," says Anne Snow, executive director for the Children's Museum of La Crosse.

The museum will host two campaign launch parties Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The events are free but space is limited and registration is required.

The museum asks if you're interested in attending, to email an invitation request at info@funmuseum.org or call the museum at 608-784-2652 ext. 224.