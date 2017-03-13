Unlikely Pair: Steve Lankford and Mei Ling Felton making sweet music together

A musical duo is making the rounds through La Crosse restaurants and bars. They play everything from classical to mainstream to bluegrass.



If you've seen Steve Lankford and Mei Ling Felton, you'd know it.

Mei Ling was born blind and learned how to play music by sound.

Steve learned from musicians in the bluegrass scene out in California.

Steve said he heard Mei Ling play for the first time in 2004. She was just 13.

Today, Steve is 66 and Mei Ling 26 but their age difference doesn't seem to matter.

It wasn't until a year a half ago that the two connected and found out they had a lot more in common than their love for music.

Steve Lankford will never forget the first time he saw the young lady he calls a musical genius. "I was fascinated by this little girl that was apparently blind that played fiddle so great. "I said 'Wow, where did she come from'," said Steve.

Mei Ling was born in Taiwan. She lost her sight at birth from too much oxygen, which detached her retinas. She was adopted at two and a half into a family in Newry, Wisconsin.

Steve first spotted Mei Ling when she was playing in Viroqua at their annual Christmas concert with the Michael Martin Murphy band.

Steve said when Mei Ling plays, people listen. "He had another fiddle player but when she came out everybody was like wow, and that's the way people are with her. They see her and they go how does that work? How does she do that?"

While Mei Ling is totally blind her other senses are extremely sharp.

"One of my mom's sisters told her about the Suzuki Method which is where you learn music by ear...so I started violin when I was seven," said Mei Ling.

According to her father, Mei Ling's gift was evident when she was even younger.

"I think we were home alone and he sang London Bridges and after he sang it I went and played it," said Mei Ling.

Steve didn't have any formal training either. Instead learning from musicians like Vince Gill in California where he grew up. He's been a construction worker, photographer and even acted in movies but says right here and now - with Mei Ling is way more fulfilling.

"I lose track of what I'm doing cause I hear what she's doing. I forget the words, I lose track because I hear this and I go wow! That was cool. She may be doesn't have the pure technical ability but she's got the feel, she's got the intuition to do it," said Steve.

Mei Ling says the feeling is mutual.

"There was quite a time for a while when I didn't enjoy playing music but over the last couple of years I have," said Mei Ling.

Steve and Mei Ling say the more they get to know each other, the more they like each other but what they really enjoy is sharing their unique sound with those who enjoy it.

"We do have these totally different stories that came together and mine is a long complicated story and she's got hers. We are two unlikely friends that have somehow met and started doing this music together. It is pretty amazing," said Mei Ling.



Mei Ling lives in Newry, Wisconsin and is the youngest of 22 adopted children. She lost her sight at birth due to too much oxygen.

Steve lives in Cashton and says their friendship is a balanced give and take. He gets Mei Ling out to showcase her talent and she helps him play better.

For more information and a list of their performances go to www.Facebook.com/@bowsandpicks/.