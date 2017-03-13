Jackson County officers cleared in fatal shooting

The three officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in January have been cleared following an investigation into the incident.

Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera made the announcement, along with Jackson County District Attorney Gerald Fox,Tuesday morning in Black River Falls.

The investigation done by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation after the shooting concluded that the three were justified in their use of force against Donovan Paul Scheurich, Sr.

As a result, no charges will be filed against the men.

The three officers, Sgt. Evan Mazur, Deputy Michael Bartlett, and Deputy Aaron Johnson, responded to a call January 25 in the Town of Millston. When they arrived on the scene, Scheurich began firing at the officers. The returned fire, fatally wounding Scheurich.

During Tuesday's news conference, Sheriff Waldera played the 911 call about the shooting. Throughout the 50 minute call, Scheurich is heard threatening to shoot deputies who responded. He also told deputies that he wanted to die.

At one point during the 911 call, Scheurich said, "I could come out there and kill all of you and not even think twice about!"

"He was ultimately observed through binoculars pointing a rifle, that he had already discharged, pointing it at sheriff's deputies," Jackson County District Attorney Gerald Fox, said. "At that point Sergeant Mazur who was in charge of the scene fired one shot and two other deputies also engaged and Mr. Scheurich got his wish."

"Over the course of his nearly hour long call with both Monroe County and Jackson County Dispatch, it was made clear he had a .22 caliber rifle on his person and that made the situation incredibly dangerous," Fox said.

Sheriff Waldera said the department was fortunate the incident took place in a highly secluded area of the Black River Forest and not in a more urban setting.

"I don't even want to think about what would have happened if this had been in a more populated area," he said. "People ask why we didn't just back off, well, he drew us there for a reason and the thought process was if we back off, he may run off into a more populated place and then innocent lives are in danger."

Toxicology reports were also released by the sheriff and district attorney. The report showed that Scheurich had a blood alcohol level of .332 along with THC in his system at the time of his death.

"We did not create this situation, we were forced to react to Mr. Scheurich's actions and the result is what he intended," Fox said.

Sheriff Waldera said the department had a few prior incidents of contact with the victim, but it involved civil issues and nothing violent. While it has not been confirmed, he said based on the analysis of the 911 call Scheurich may have been suffering from some mental health problems.

The deputies and sergeant were on paid administrative leave following the incident. They have since returned to work.

The shooting marks the first fatal officer involved shooting since the 1980s.

Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera plans a news conference Tuesday morning to release more information on an officer-involved shooting in January by deputies.

The shooting happened January 25 at a home in the Town of Millston. Two deputies and a sergeant went to the home for a call of a suicidal person making threats against law enforcement. When the three arrived, Donovan Paul Scheurich, Sr. began firing at the officers. The returned fire, fatally wounding Scheurich.

The three officers, Sgt. Evan Mazur, Deputy Michael Bartlett, and Deputy Aaron Johnson, were all placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting and subsequent investigation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducted the investigation at the request of the department.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

WXOW will have a crew at Sheriff Waldera's news conference and provide updates as they become available on our WXOW Twitter and Facebook pages.