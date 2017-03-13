Gard not worried about seed slight from Committee

Generally, teams don't need added incentive when it comes to playing in the NCAA Tournament.

But it's there for the Badgers if they want to tap into it.

Wisconsin received an 8-seed by the Tournament Committee Sunday.

Four other Big Ten teams received higher seeds though.

Purdue, of course, they won the Big Ten regular season title,

But Maryland, Minnesota and Michigan all received higher seeds than the Badgers, even though Wisconsin finished in second during the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament.

If Badgers head coach Greg Gard is offended he was hid it well when he spoke with the media Monday.

"Playing in March is a privilege. It's not a right. It's not something that automatically happens. You have to work you're way there. Once you get there you understand it is what it is and you got to get ready to play because you're opponent doesn't care about what your feeling are about where you were seeded or felt where you should be seeded. They're all good teams," Gard said.

Wisconsin will play Virginia Tech Thursday at 8:40 PM in Buffalo in an East Region first round game.