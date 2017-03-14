Franciscan CORE provides summer service option

Viterbo University is reaching out to local high school students to promote a program called Franciscan CORE. The week-long service opportunity runs June 11-16 and is open to students entering grades 10-12.

CORE stands for Compassion, Outreach, Reflection, Experience. Emily Dykman with the CORE program said it not only provides students with local service projects, but it also teaches them why that service is critical by introducing them to some of the people who are directly impacted.

The cost of the program is $300, which covers room and board for the week. Space is limited to 30 students who will stay in the residence halls with all meals furnished. For more information or to register, go to viterbo.edu/franciscan-core.