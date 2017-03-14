Viterbo selects new Vice President of Academic Affairs

Tracy Stewart has been named Vice President for Academic Affairs at Viterbo University.

Stewart has served as provost at Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage since 2011 and was selected to lead Viterbo’s academic programs after a national search. She succeeds Glena Temple, who became president of Viterbo Jan. 1.

“During the search process it was clear Tracy was very committed to student success and building an inclusive environment to foster collaborative efforts to move the university forward,” Temple said. “She continued to teach as provost at APU, and is clearly a dedicated educator with a passion for higher education.”

Stewart earned a Master of Arts in Community Psychology from the University of Virginia, a Master of Science in Organization Development from Pepperdine University, and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Virginia.

“Viterbo University has that special ‘something’ that defies description but makes you want to belong,” Stewart said. “I am very excited to join an amazing community with such a rich history, and vibrant, meaningful mission. As an advocate of lifelong learning, I am always seeking opportunities to stretch and grow. Working with the Viterbo faculty, staff, and students will provide me with abundant and rich learning experiences.”

She will officially begin her duties on July 1.

