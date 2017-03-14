Exit 3 construction to start soon

Construction equipment may be visible along Rose Street starting next week.

Anthony Vander Wielen, Project Manager for the Exit 3 Construction with the Department of Transportation said they want to inform people of staging times, where their routes may change.

"There's going to be points, or times when certain ramps are closed and short little detours. Or staging where we'll slide traffic over to one side of the road bi-directional so we can build," said Vander Wielen.

The $16.8 million project is being supported by federal, state, and city funds. The change is an effort to boost the aesthetics of the area, convert the exits to a diamond interchange, and widen the corridor (establishing sidewalks and more greenery).

"There's going to be some temporary widenings at first happening, putting up some temporary signal lights so we can take out the old stuff because they'll be further out. Then most likely you'll see construction on Rose Street," added Vander Wielen.

A public information meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 15 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the AmericInn on Rose Street.

