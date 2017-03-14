Shamrock Shakes helping to keep families close

McDonald's mint milkshakes are very popular this time of year, but the tasty treats are also helping local families.

The Shamrock Shake helped to build the very first Ronald McDonald House back in 1974 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"This was, for McDonald's really the perfect idea to to take the sale from Shamrock Shakes to benefit the charities," expressed Kristina Schoh with Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Ronald McDonald House Charities or "RMHC" help to provide a "home away from home" for families seeking medical care for their sick children.

"We're seeing just a lot of families that when they least expect it, it's truly that place, that safe haven for them," added Schoh.

This week, McDonald's is donating twenty-five cents to RMHC for every Shamrock Chocolate Madness drink sold.

Lacie Mikkelson, General Manager at the McDonald's in Onalaska said with the high number of mint shakes they sell this time of year, it's great to see part of the proceeds go towards a great cause,"Twenty-five cents per each Shamrock Shake with be donated to the Ronald McDonald Charities."

In Rochester, Minnesota the house contains 42 bedrooms and in Madison, 18. Schoh said they're seeing more than 800 families a month, in turn creating a waiting list and an inability to keep up with the demand.

The donations go through Friday, March 17.

MORE INFORMATION: Ronald McDonald House Charities