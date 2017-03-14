EMS able to transmit EKG data directly to hospitals from the field

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. When someone suffers a heart attack, every second counts. Paramedics are often the first on the scene, and making sure they have the tools they need to save lives is a priority. EMS can now transmit important detailed information to hospitals from the field with just a click of a button.

Emergency Responders like Tri-State Ambulance have had access to 12-lead EKG machines for years, but over the past few, they have been able to share that information from the field to the ER. While the patient is on their way from the scene to the hospital, the ER staff can review that information and make treatment decisions on the fly, saving precious time. Tri-State said the time from call to ER treatment has seen dramatic improvement as the technology develops.

"That allows emergency room physicians, nurses, cardiologists--in some cases in other cities--to review those and help make treatment determinations as far as where the patient is going to go within the hospital," said Nick Eastman, Clinical Supervisor at Tri-State Ambulance. "It has absolutely saved time."

That time is critical. If the catheterization lab is ready upon patient arrival, more of the heart can be saved.

"Time is muscle," said Clinical Manger at Gundersen Theresa Bubbers. "The quicker we can get in and visualize what's going on in the heart and the quicker we can open up the vessel that's causing damage, the more heart muscle we can save."

Paramedics are able to cut that time and provide detailed information to hospitals all while on scene.

"Early transmission, early activation of the cath lab... [it] absolutely has an impact on outcomes of patients, 100%," said Eastman.

There are different brands of EKG machines that are utilized by different ambulance companies. Unfortunately some of the information from different brands can not yet be received by certain hospitals. That's something hospitals in the area hope can change with more collaboration. However, Tri-State and Gold Cross can send information like this to both major area hospitals.

CDC data shows over the past 10 years, La Crosse County has seen a lower death rate related to heart disease than surrounding counties.