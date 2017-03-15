Copy-Forum brings together superintendent candidates Evers, Holtz

Forum brings together superintendent candidates Evers, Holtz - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Candidates for Wisconsin state superintendent are scheduled to meet for a forum less than three weeks from the election.

Incumbent superintendent Tony Evers and challenger Lowell Holtz are set to meet Wednesday at the event organized by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. Holt and Evers are scheduled to take questions from a moderator.

The race is officially nonpartisan but Holtz has been trying to woo conservatives while Evers has the backing of Democrats. Evers is seeking a third term. Holtz retired last year as superintendent of the Whitnall School District after clashing with the school board. He also previously worked as superintendent in Beloit.

Holtz supports expanding private school vouchers and doing away with the Common Core curriculum, two things Evers opposes.

The election is April 4.

