Winona area parents voice concerns over looming budget cuts

Winona area parents voiced their concerns to the school board about looming budget cuts that could close down schools and eliminate programs.

A listening session was held at Winona Senior High School Tuesday evening to allow the public to comment on the budget woes.

According to School Board Chair Ben Baratto, the district needs to cut $1.5 million from its upcoming budget and continue to make cuts in the following years. So to help reduce the budget, the community has come up with a long list of ideas. Among the suggestions -- closing Rollingstone and Madison Elementary Schools and eliminating the Spanish Language Immersion Program, otherwise known as SLIP.

"It's not fair for any of the kids to have to worry about, 'Is my school going to be closed next year? Where am I going to go next year? What am I going to do? Where are my teachers going to be?'," a parent said during the listening session.

Other parents shared how much SLIP means to their children.

"She is loving the program. She loves the language," said one woman of her daughter. "Her favorite thing to do is go to one of the Mexican restaurants in town to practice her Spanish with the waiters and waitresses. This is her life. She loves it. She comes home, she plays Spanish teacher."

"If this program goes away, so do some of those possibilities. So do some of those dreams," another parent said.

"If Madison SLIP, or SLIP, is not an option, our family probably will leave and go to charter," a third parent told the school board.

Baratto said he understands the public's concerns.

"Being a former Spanish teacher, I can see that there is a lot of value in that program," Baratto explained.

Meanwhile, the public understands the school board's decision won't be easy.

"Your decisions will affect the children, family and friends of most of us here in one way or another," one father said during the listening session. "I know we can trust you to make the best decisions for our students so we can continue to grow our community as well-rounded individuals."

Other budget reduction ideas the community has submitted include eliminating various positions, such as counselors and various assistant coaches, and offering voluntary furlough days for 12-month employees.

The school board has until early April to decide on specific cuts.